Speed limit reduced on stretch of Highway 59 after fatal hit-and-run in Brokenhead Ojibway Nation

Following a fatal hit-and-run in Brokenhead Ojibway Nation last month, the speed limit on the stretch of Highway 59 through the community has been reduced to 50 kilometres per hour.

The new speed limit came into effect on Wednesday.

"For us it's a bit of a bittersweet moment, given the fact that we just had our most recent tragedy on the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation [with] regards to our community member that was struck on the highway," said Chief Gordon Bluesky.

"Of course the family is still grieving, and our prayers are going out to them."

On April 20, Larry Hodge was walking beside the highway when he was hit. The driver fled, and Hodge died at the scene of the accident.

Bluesky says the day after the accident he received a call from Progressive Conservative MLA Jeff Wharton.

"He says we're going to do something about this now, [I'm] really impressed with the turnaround," said Bluesky.

Gordon Bluesky says the community is still grieving the death of Larry Hodge, but is happy to see the province reduced the speed limit on Highway 59. (Submitted by Brokenhead Ojibway Nation)

Highway safety has been a top priority since Bluesky became chief in 2022.

"It was the first thing that we basically started to talk about with the province, with a number of ministers, was to have the speed limit addressed and to start looking at upgrades … to make our highway a bit more safer for our community," said Bluesky.

In a statement to CBC, the office of the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Doyle Pinwiuk says the province's "first priority is road safety."

"After the tragic accident on Highway 59 … Brokenhead Ojibway Nation reached out to Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure requesting immediate action to reduce the speed limit in the area," the statement goes on to say.

While the change in the speed limit is a good first step, Bluesky says the driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified.

"We're still grieving the loss of a community member, but at the same time the family has no closure," said Bluesky.

"My understanding [is] there's a suspect vehicle now, [they're] still kind of hopeful that … people will be held accountable."

Further consultation needed to improve highway safety

Beyond changing the speed limit, the province says they plan to further engage with the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to discuss longer term improvements to the area.

Bluesky says that there is no shoulder on the stretch of highway that goes through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

He wants to see the stretch of highway through his community illuminated, and for pedestrian crosswalks to be installed.

"If these things would have been implemented … maybe we wouldn't be talking about what we're talking about," said Bluesky.