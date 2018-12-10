Woman suffers broken leg during arrest by RCMP

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an incident in which a woman's leg was broken during an arrest by RCMP.

Police went to a home in Dauphin, Man., after being called for help on Nov. 27, and a 25-year-old woman was arrested for breach of peace.

During the arrest, the woman was unco-operative and officers used force to control her, said a news release from the IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

Shortly after, the woman complained of pain in her knee and was taken to the hospital for assessment. She was held overnight for examination and observation but then discharged the next day.

A week later, on Dec. 4, the woman contacted RCMP on another matter and, at that time, told them she was hurt during the previous encounter with police.

The RCMP, in turn, notified the IIU of the woman's complaint, noting she had sustained a fractured left fibula.

There is no time limit on when the IIU must report back on the investigation.