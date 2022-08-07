Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Broadway apartment building evacuated due to fire Saturday

Firefighters had to temporarily evacuate an apartment building on Broadway after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

2 suites damaged by fire and water

A fire truck with its lights on is parked on the street outside of a large brick building.
Several crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on Broadway Saturday evening. (Stephen Ripley/CBC)

Crews were called to the building between Donald and Hargrave streets around 6 p.m.

Two suites were damaged by fire and water.

No injuries were reported. 

The fire was declared under control shortly after 6:30 p.m. and most residents were able to return to their suites. 

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

