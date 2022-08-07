Broadway apartment building evacuated due to fire Saturday
Firefighters had to temporarily evacuate an apartment building on Broadway after a fire broke out Saturday evening.
2 suites damaged by fire and water
Firefighters had to temporarily evacuate an apartment building on Broadway after a fire broke out Saturday evening.
Crews were called to the building between Donald and Hargrave streets around 6 p.m.
Two suites were damaged by fire and water.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was declared under control shortly after 6:30 p.m. and most residents were able to return to their suites.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
More from CBC Manitoba: