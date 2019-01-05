Skip to Main Content
Man taken to hospital after assault on Broadway Friday night
Police say they were called to the 600 block of Broadway, near Young Street, at about 7:15 p.m. for a report of an assault.

There was a heavy police presence near Broadway and Young Street Friday evening. (Joff Schmidt/CBC )

Police say they were called to the 600 block of Broadway, near Young Street, at about 7:15 p.m. for a report of an assault. 

An adult male was taken to hospital in stable condition. 

No one has been arrested at this time, and police are still investigating. 

