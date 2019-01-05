New
Man taken to hospital after assault on Broadway Friday night
Police say they were called to the 600 block of Broadway, near Young Street, at about 7:15 p.m. for a report of an assault.
No one has been arrested at this time, police say
One man was taken to hospital after an assault on Broadway Friday evening.
Police say they were called to the 600 block of Broadway, near Young Street, at about 7:15 p.m. for a report of an assault.
An adult male was taken to hospital in stable condition.
No one has been arrested at this time, and police are still investigating.
More from CBC Manitoba: