Brandon, Man. expects millions of dollars in economic impact from Brier

If you're looking for a hotel room in Brandon, Man. in the next week, you might be out of luck.

The Brier curling championship in Brandon, Man. started Saturday, which has athletes and spectators flocking to the city over the next eight days.

"We're just so thrilled, this is a dream come true, it's been a long time in the making," said Brandon mayor Rick Chrest.

This year's event is expected to bring an estimated $10 million to $12 million in economic impact to the city, Chrest said.

"But more importantly than that, the social and cultural impact on the area is amazing," he said.

Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said the Brier is expected to bring an estimated $10 million to $12 million in economic impact to the city. (Camille Gris Roy/CBC) "[It] brings together people from all over the country, and so that impact is just amazing."

He said that over the course of the competition, 9,000 hotel rooms have been booked, and the city has an estimated 475 people volunteering during the event at Westoba Place arena.

Jennifer Weinhandl, development coordinator at Brandon First, said the process to bring the Brier to Brandon started November 2016. (Camille Gris Roy/CBC) The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier runs until March 10. The competition brings curling teams from all across Canada to compete—including Manitoba's own team, comprised of skip Mike McEwen, third Reid Carruthers, second Derek Samagalski, lead Colin Hodgson, alternate Matt Wozniak, and coach Rob Meakin.

"I'd love to see a Manitoba win, you know, you've got to cheer for the local team," said Jennifer Weinhandl, development coordinator with Brandon First, the organization responsible for bringing the Brier to Brandon.

She said the process to bring the Brier to Brandon started in November 2016.

"I think that Brandon really is the epitome of curling country. We have the best fans here, we have the best volunteers here. This facility is absolutely second to none," Weinhandl said.

"To be on that national stage and have our facilities and our people showcased like that. You just can't pay for that kind of exposure."