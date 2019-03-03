Brandon, Man. expects millions of dollars in economic impact from Brier
The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier started Saturday
If you're looking for a hotel room in Brandon, Man. in the next week, you might be out of luck.
"We're just so thrilled, this is a dream come true, it's been a long time in the making," said Brandon mayor Rick Chrest.
This year's event is expected to bring an estimated $10 million to $12 million in economic impact to the city, Chrest said.
"But more importantly than that, the social and cultural impact on the area is amazing," he said.
He said that over the course of the competition, 9,000 hotel rooms have been booked, and the city has an estimated 475 people volunteering during the event at Westoba Place arena.
"I'd love to see a Manitoba win, you know, you've got to cheer for the local team," said Jennifer Weinhandl, development coordinator with Brandon First, the organization responsible for bringing the Brier to Brandon.
"I think that Brandon really is the epitome of curling country. We have the best fans here, we have the best volunteers here. This facility is absolutely second to none," Weinhandl said.
"To be on that national stage and have our facilities and our people showcased like that. You just can't pay for that kind of exposure."