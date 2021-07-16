Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg police nab suspect after fake assault rifle used in Bridgwater bank heist

A bank robbery occurred on Thursday afternoon where a 24-year-old was charged with various offences in connection to the incident.

Masked 24-year-old man tracked down to home on Bairdmore Boulevard

Winnipeg police arrested a suspect Thursday soon after being dispatched to a report of a bank robbery in Bridgwater. (John Einarson/CBC )

A masked man who used an imitation assault rifle to rob a bank is facing several charges after being caught a short time later by Winnipeg police.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a male suspect entered a bank in the Bridgwater neighbourhood, walked up to the front counter, pointed what appeared to be an assault-style rifle at a employee and demanded money, according to a release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The employee complied and did not suffer any physical injuries, police say.

The suspect took the money and fled in a vehicle. Police were contacted immediately, and soon located the suspect where he was arrested at a home in the 100 block of Bairdmore Boulevard.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation, the release says, and a search warrant was executed at the residence. A vehicle, an imitation firearm, along with the money, were seized.

The 24-year-old suspect was charged with the following offences:

  • Armed robbery using a firearm.
  • Use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.
  • Pointing a firearm.
  • Possession of a weapon.
  • Disguise with intent.

He was detained in custody. 

