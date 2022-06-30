Bridge near St. Anne's Road to be replaced as part of upgrades to Winnipeg's South Perimeter Highway

The Manitoba government is providing the City of Winnipeg with a $1.7-million grant to replace the Creek Bend Road Bridge in the city's south, as part of plans to transform the South Perimeter Highway into a freeway.

The bridge, located between St. Anne's Road and Sioux Road West, needs to be replaced with one that can support greater weight loads, officials said during a news conference Thursday.

That's because access points to the highway at Aimes Road and Melnick Road, east of St. Anne's Road, will be closed as a result of changes to the highway.

The plan also involved upgrading the area's north service road to connect Aimes Road with Melnick Road, which requires a new railway crossing across the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) tracks.

However, to build this new CPR crossing, the existing Sioux Road West intersection with Aimes Road must be permanently closed to comply with Transport Canada regulations, which would cut off farm traffic and heavy transport vehicles' access the South Perimeter Highway, says a news release from the province.

After multiple potential solutions were analyzed, replacing the existing Creek Bend Road Bridge with a new bridge that can support heavy loads was determined to be the best option to ensure these vehicles still have access to the highway, said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk .

"Replacing this bridge is a critical infrastructure project that will support the implementation of the South Perimeter Highway safety plan, while also ensuring that farm traffic and heavy transport vehicles continue to have local access as needed," he said.

The bridge is expected to be complete by 2024.