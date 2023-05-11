Content
Farm field fire ruins 2 southeastern Manitoba bridges

One bridge over Provincial Road 26 E and another over Provincial Road 311 — both in between the communities of New Bothwell and Blumenort — went up in flames Wednesday after farmers lost control of field fires they set, said Hanover fire Chief Paul Wiebe.

Provincial Road 311 bridge — a 'major route' in community — no longer passable, Hanover fire chief says

CBC News
Smoke billows from a bridge fire.
This wood and steel bridge on Provincial Road 311 was the second to go up in flames on Wednesday, Hanover fire Chief Paul Wiebe says. (Submitted by Darnell Nast)

Local drivers have to plan detours after two bridges were ruined by fires in southeastern Manitoba on Wednesday.

A bridge that Highway 311 travels over and another that Road 26 E. passes over — around 30 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg between the communities of New Bothwell and Blumenort — went up in flames after fires that were set to burn off farm fields spread to the structures, Hanover fire Chief Paul Wiebe said.

"Conditions were right yesterday for burning fields. There was nothing wrong with them lighting that day," Wiebe told CBC Radio Noon guest host Laurie Hoogstraten on Thursday.

"But sometimes conditions can change and that can become a scary thing very quickly."

Firefighters were called to the Road 26 E. bridge, just north of Highway 311, late Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dousing the flames when they noticed smoke billowing from a bridge nearby on Highway 311, between roads 26 E. and 27 E., Wiebe said.

Dark grey smoke rises from an area beside a paved road.
A smaller wood and steel bridge on Road 26 E., just north of Highway 311, was the first to go up in flames. (Submitted by Paul Palud)

The fires were big enough that crews and supports were called in from all four fire stations in Hanover, as well as from Steinbach and the rural municipality of Taché, Wiebe said.

Some crews were still there Thursday morning to monitor for flare-ups.

Highway 311 is a particularly significant route in the municipality and the bridge is no longer passable, while the other, smaller bridge is destroyed, Wiebe said.

"These are major routes in the area, carry a lot of traffic, so traffic will be disrupted for the foreseeable future," he said.

Plumes of smoke billow up from a bridge fire.
Wiebe says the bridge on Road 26 E., pictured here, and one on Highway 311 caught fire while farmers were burning nearby fields on Wednesday. (Submitted by Darnell Nast)

