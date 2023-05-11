Farm field fire ruins 2 southeastern Manitoba bridges

Local drivers have to plan detours after two bridges were ruined by fires in southeastern Manitoba on Wednesday.

A bridge that Highway 311 travels over and another that Road 26 E. passes over — around 30 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg between the communities of New Bothwell and Blumenort — went up in flames after fires that were set to burn off farm fields spread to the structures, Hanover fire Chief Paul Wiebe said.

"Conditions were right yesterday for burning fields. There was nothing wrong with them lighting that day," Wiebe told CBC Radio Noon guest host Laurie Hoogstraten on Thursday.

"But sometimes conditions can change and that can become a scary thing very quickly."

Firefighters were called to the Road 26 E. bridge, just north of Highway 311, late Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dousing the flames when they noticed smoke billowing from a bridge nearby on Highway 311, between roads 26 E. and 27 E., Wiebe said.

A smaller wood and steel bridge on Road 26 E., just north of Highway 311, was the first to go up in flames. (Submitted by Paul Palud)

The fires were big enough that crews and supports were called in from all four fire stations in Hanover, as well as from Steinbach and the rural municipality of Taché, Wiebe said.

Some crews were still there Thursday morning to monitor for flare-ups.

Highway 311 is a particularly significant route in the municipality and the bridge is no longer passable, while the other, smaller bridge is destroyed, Wiebe said.

"These are major routes in the area, carry a lot of traffic, so traffic will be disrupted for the foreseeable future," he said.

Wiebe says the bridge on Road 26 E., pictured here, and one on Highway 311 caught fire while farmers were burning nearby fields on Wednesday. (Submitted by Darnell Nast)

More from CBC Manitoba: