Bridal shop's new mannequins displaying greater diversity of body types

A Winnipeg bridal shop wants potential customers of all sizes walking by its window to see something they could wear.

Stella's Bridal and Evening Collections on Portage Avenue recently acquired some new mannequins designed to display larger sizes than the super-slim models normally seen in storefronts.

"There's all different kinds of body types that come shopping at the store and we want to make sure that everyone knows that we can cater to all of them," said manager Deedee Hunt.

The mannequins only arrived last week, but Hunt says the response from customers has been swift.

"People are coming in off the street, they're calling, they love it. They're really happy to see it," she said.

Most store mannequins average around a size eight, but these mannequins go up to size 22. (CBC)

The standard mannequin is size eight, while the new mannequins range from a bridal size 10 to 22, Hunt said. The store stocks dresses up to size 28, and expects another shipment of mannequins soon.

"You talk about size 14, in fashion that's considered plus size but that's the standard. And we really want to show and cater to every body," said Hunt.

The move towards greater diversity in the size of their mannequins follows a trend among wedding dress designers in promoting larger sizes.

"I'm seeing a huge change. All of our designers are actually photographing their wedding gowns in a variety of sizes, including what's termed plus-sized models so we're really excited about that," she said.

Hunt hopes to send the message "that all sizes are good sizes and everybody should feel welcome and know that when they come to Stella's we're going to have gowns for everybody to put on."