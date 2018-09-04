Meth-addled man jailed after throwing bricks at first responders, police say

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man who stood on a rooftop and threw bricks at police officers huddled below him is in custody.

Police spent seven hours trying to calm down the reportedly meth-fueled man, who police described as being visibly agitated and exhibiting erratic behaviour, while he was standing atop a Winnipeg roof on William Avenue, near Sherbrook Street, beginning Monday morning.

At times, he threw bricks he yanked from a chimney and rocks at emergency personnel below him. Police say six officers and three members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service narrowly avoided being hit.

Winnipeg police responded to the man on a roof on Monday at 8:40 a.m.

The officers tried to speak to the man but he was uncooperative. It is believed he had consumed methamphetamine, police say.

Due to the man's unwillingness to cooperate with police and concerns for his health, crisis negotiators, tactical support team members and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called in to help.

At one point during the seven-hour impasse, the man jumped onto the roof of a neighbouring building where he continued to scream and throw rocks at vehicles, apartment windows and emergency responders, police say.

He was safely removed from the rooftop at 3:20 p.m. by the tactical support team. He was treated for minor injuries at hospital.

Two vehicles sustained significant damage and three residential windows were broken by the man's actions, according to police.

The suspect has been charged with six counts of assaulting peace officers, three charges of assault with a weapon and six charges of mischief under.