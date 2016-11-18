Manitoba premier says annual funding for WE Charity under review
Manitoba gives about $150K a year to WE projects in schools, Premier Brian Pallister says
Premier Brian Pallister says the Manitoba government is reviewing funding for the WE organization because ethical questions have arisen about its finances.
Pallister says the province normally gives about $150,000 a year to WE projects in schools.
Pallister says concerns have been raised about whether money given to WE's charity arm ends up in its for-profit division.
WE has been facing questions before a House of Commons committee about speaking fees paid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family totalling about $300,000.
The group Charity Intelligence Canada, an independent watchdog on the non-profit sector, has said WE has blurred the lines between its charity and for-profit arms.
Pallister spoke at a WE Day event in 2018 and says he was not paid for the appearance.
WATCH | Brian Pallister says concerns have been raised about WE charity:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.