Premier mourns sister while leading Manitoba through COVID-19 pandemic

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is mourning the loss of his sister as he navigates the province through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peggy Margaret Anne Tidsbury died on Wednesday with her family by her side at the hospital in Portage la Prairie, Man. She was 60. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"In the last few days of her life, it is supposed to be about her, but it was always about COVID," Pallister told reporters in Brandon, Man., on Thursday. "That's too bad.

"Lots of families have to go through these things. I'm with them; I think of them."

Tidsbury is survived by her partner and two daughters, along with extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, a brief obituary said.

On Facebook, Pallister remembered his sister not just as family, but also as a volunteer, teacher and actress.

Pallister urged Manitobans to keep their families close, while also doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I think this is a hard time, but it's a time to celebrate family, and it's a time to celebrate the power that Manitobans have to make a difference."