Pallister open to photo-op to combat vaccine hesitancy

Manitoba's premier says he understands the importance in rolling up his sleeves in public to overcome vaccine hesitancy — though he questions if his vaccination should be captured on camera.

"I've reflected on this and it's a difficult issue," Brian Pallister said after question period on Monday.

"I want Manitobans to get vaccines and I want to demonstrate that I think that's important, so I have to get a vaccine," he added. "On the other hand, I want Manitobans to get their vaccines, too."

Asked later if he's opposed to turning his vaccination into an arranged media opportunity, Pallister said he isn't. Other politicians around the world have had their vaccinations recorded.

Pallister still has to book his appointment, he said. At 66, he became eligible for the vaccine on Monday when the province made the shots available to everyone 65 years of age and over and First Nations people 45 or older.

He joked he's planning to get his vaccine with a couple other people so that "in case I'm nervous with the needle, which I hope I'm not, that somebody will be there to catch me."

Pallister's staff said details about the premier's vaccination would be forthcoming.

Won't stand in the way of photo-op

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he recognizes the public health benefit of the premier's vaccination being public.

"I would do my part by not taking a shot at the premier if he does a photo-op," Kinew said. "When it's his turn, if he wants to do it now, just because it would help to combat vaccine hesitancy, there will be no objection from me because I do think it is an important goal."

Both politicians couldn't resist a playful jab at the subject of another vaccine photo-op, Dr. Brent Roussin.

Politicians in Manitoba took note of Dr. Brent Roussin's physique after he received the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Joss Reimer on March 19. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

"To be frank, Dr. Roussin looked great with that shirt rolled up and those massive biceps, those pipes he had. I thought that was a great photo," Pallister said of Manitoba's top doctor.

"I understand why he's known around Breezy Bend [Country Club] for having one of the longest drives in the [golf] club."

Later, Kinew joked he thought a reporter was going to ask him if he thought Dr. Roussin was looking pretty fit.