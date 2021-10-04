Former Manitoba premier Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort Whyte
Pallister leaves seat he's held since 2012 as party gears up to vote in next leader and premier
Former Premier Brian Pallister is resigning as member of the legislative assembly representing the riding of Fort Whyte in Winnipeg.
He says the move is effective immediately, according to a statement this afternoon issued by Manitoba's Progressive Conservative party.
"It has been the greatest honour of my life serving the citizens of Manitoba these past nine years in the legislature," Pallister said in the statement.
Pallister was first elected MLA for Fort Whyte in 2012, the same year he became party leader for the Tories.
He was voted in as Manitoba's 22nd premier when the PCs swept to power in the election of 2016, ending a nearly 17-year streak for the New Democrats.
Pallister stepped down as party leader and as premier on Sept. 1. Kelvin Goertzen was appointed as interim premier.
The PCs will elect a new party leader, and Manitoba's next premier, on Oct. 30 when they choose between former Manitoba cabinet minister Heather Stefanson and Shelly Glover, a former cabinet minister under prime minister Stephen Harper.
