Premier Pallister hints at fall election during stop in Brandon

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has dropped another hint that Manitobans will elect a new provincial government this fall.

"I respect Manitobans' right to decide and I will demonstrate that at some point later this year," he reiterated Friday, following an announcement for new paramedics he made in Brandon, Man., before taking questions from reporters.

In a National Post article posted Thursday evening, Pallister agreed with a columnist's suggestion that a vote will be held in September or November, as to not interfere with the federal election in October.

However Pallister wouldn't commit to a month when asked on Friday.

"Yeah absolutely, absolutely," Pallister responded when asked if the election were coming in the fall or in the spring.

"You just offered greater clarity than I have," he said, when asked to further clarify. "I have to give you credit for that. I think in due course Manitobans will have the chance … I play by the rules and I will continue to do that."

Summer solstice is on June 21, meaning there is less than a month left in spring 2019. Spring 2020 would coincide with Manitoba's 150th birthday year — a time Pallister has already said he wants to avoid.

Provincial election rules call for a 28 day campaign period in the case of a fixed election — which is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2020 — or a 28 to 34 day campaign outside of that period.

Respecting the rules

"The intention is to make sure that governments, sitting governments, don't take advantage of the fact that they're governments," he said. "I have no intention to have anything but respect for those rules.

"The intent is not to call a snap election, not to surprise anyone," Pallister added.

He previously said he'd give advance notice of an early election to other parties, but earlier this month he suggested speculation in the media may have already tipped them off.

"If they can't even organize their own political campaign and their own political party … that's not a very good indication of their ability to work for the benefit of Manitobans," he said.