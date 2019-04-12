Pallister suggests NDP would be to blame for Tories calling a spring election

For the first time, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has offered a possible rationale for calling an election this spring.

Pallister said he isn't planning on dropping the writ before July, but may change his mind if the New Democrats scuttle his plans to cut the Provincial Sales Tax by one per cent — which he previously said was impossible for the Opposition to do.

"If they try to delay the PST reduction or not support the bill, that's a serious concern," Pallister told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

"Manitobans elected us to keep our promises and we're going to keep our promises — and we need that bill to pass."

It's up to the NDP, Pallister says

Before casting blame toward the NDP, Pallister said he's not inclined to go the polls once spring flooding subsides.

"I don't think so," he told Markusa in an interview that aired Friday morning. "Again, I don't know everything that's going to happen with the NDP."

The fixed-date legislation says the next provincial election is set for Oct. 6, 2020, but the premier can defy that date.

Pallister is actually contradicting himself by saying the planned tax cut cannot take effect by July 1 unless the appropriate legislation passes by then. Pallister previously told reporters the bill doesn't need to become law for the PST to drop to seven per cent.

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew has called the government's about-face on the need for a bill's passage to bring about a tax cut another example of election speculation. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The New Democrats have the right to hold over a number of bills until the next legislative session in the fall. The party has not said if the bill that includes the PST cut will be among them.

Pallister's new argument that the bill must pass is the same tactic employed by finance minister Scott Fielding, who first said that opposition delays could derail the PST reduction.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew and Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont called Fielding's comments another example of Pallister's government hinting at an impending visit to the polls. Speculation about an early election has run rampant for weeks.

Pallister said in his interview Friday that people want to believe governments will honour their promises.

"Whether it's federal [governments] or outside in the U.S. and elsewhere, people are wondering if they can trust anybody to keep their word anymore," he said.

On Monday, Pallister eased speculation of an imminent election by saying he plans to give his opponents a heads-up before calling voters to the polls.

He said he would give Kinew and Lamont 90-day notice of an election "if possible," but didn't specify what would make the notice impossible to provide.

"I … assured Mr. Kinew and Mr. Lamont that I have no intentions of snapping an election call to take advantage of their preparedness or their level of preparedness," Pallister told reporters on Monday.

"It would be my view that governments shouldn't try to get advantage by surprising somebody. That's not my intention."

A 90-day warning would essentially give the other parties two months to prepare for the start of an election campaign, since campaigns cannot be longer than 34 days under provincial law.

Pallister has fuelled suggestions that an election would arrive well before the fixed election date.

He's said he's sympathetic to Manitobans who he says have told him a provincial election wouldn't jive with the year-long celebration in 2020 coinciding with the province's 150th birthday.

Pallister also dismissed the language of a fixed election date as more like a "drop-dead date."