Manitoba will still push forward with carbon tax challenge despite Supreme Court ruling

Premier Brian Pallister says the province is still moving forward with its own legal challenge of the federal carbon tax, despite a Supreme Court ruling that the federal Liberal government's carbon pricing regime is constitutional.

In the decision released Thursday morning, Chief Justice Richard Wagner, writing for the majority, said the federal government can impose minimum pricing standards on provinces because the threat of climate change is so great that it requires a national approach.

The province was an intervenor in that case.

But Pallister said the province's legal challenge is based on different grounds, and argues that Manitoba's plan still addresses the threat of climate change while being a better fit for the needs of the province.

He argued the federal government's plan is tailored to provinces that have a more urban-based economy, and it would profoundly hurt Manitobans since the province is made up of mostly rural and northern communities.

"I think we have a better plan and I'm confident that Manitobans will work better on it because it comes from us," he said.

Wagner's decision said a patchwork approach — with some provinces refusing to impose a price on carbon — would hinder Canada's collective fight against climate change.

However, it also says the federal government can only apply its carbon price if the province's price is insufficiently stringent.

Pallister said this part of the decision makes him optimistic Manitoba could win its court case.

"Manitoba has demonstrated a commitment, we have developed our own plan and we are implementing it," he said.

"So we don't believe that the federal government has a right to jump overtop of what Manitobans have worked so hard on."