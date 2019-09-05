Jobs summit to connect workers, private sector would be first up for re-elected Manitoba Tories: Pallister
Party Leader Brian Pallister says the Progressive Conservatives will hold a jobs summit to connect workers with the private sector a week after being sworn in if re-elected on Tuesday.
PC Leader Brian Pallister says summit would be part of plan to create 40,000 more jobs in the province
He says the Tories are ready to roll up their sleeves to jump-start their plan to create 40,000 more jobs in Manitoba.
The summit would bring together economic groups, investors and entrepreneurs.
The Tory plan includes initiatives to expand export markets, reduce red tape and grow tourism.
Pallister says there's been progress in Manitoba's economy. He points to an increase in private-sector capital spending and
more exports to the United States.
