Manitoba premier giving update on government mandate
Premier Brian Pallister will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the provincial government's mandate.
Premier Brian Pallister is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday
Premier Brian Pallister will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the provincial government's mandate.
The news conference begins at 11 a.m. CT and will be live streamed here as well as on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.