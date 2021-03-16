Premier Brian Pallister to announce COVID-19 supports in Manitoba at 11 a.m.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to announce COVID-related supports as the year-long pandemic persists.

The announcement comes at 11 a.m.

The announcement comes as some health professionals have expressed concern about the province's current pace of reopening.

Most businesses are allowed to be open at limited capacities and as of this weekend, people from different households can eat together at outdoor restaurant patios.

As well, worshippers are allowed to take their masks off in church, provided they're sitting a fair distance from people who aren't from the same household.

Some doctors are worried it's too much, too soon, and that a third wave could hit by mid-May and again overwhelm the health-care system.