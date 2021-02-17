Manitoba premier defends deal to buy Canadian-made vaccines that may not be ready this year

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is defending his deal with a Canadian supplier for COVID-19 vaccines might not be ready this year.

The premier acknowledged the vaccines Manitoba is buying from Providence Therapeutics — a vaccine that has yet to be approved by Health Canada — may not help with supply shortages this year, but he says it will be ready for 2022.

"We believe there will be a need for booster shots," Pallister said Wednesday afternoon in a news conference.

The premier also said he has a duty to raise concerns about the shortage in vaccine supply. He slammed the co-chair of a task force advising the federal government on COVID-19 vaccine procurement who asked for patience from Canadians.

"We sometimes have to wait and be patient," Dr. Joanne Langley said in an interview last week with CBC. "But making a fuss about it does not solve the problem," the task force co-chair said.

"I'm less about making a fuss than making solutions," Pallister said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the province's vaccine task force announced that two more immunization supersites are planned to open in the first week of March — in Selkirk and Morden-Winkler. Their exact locations remain to be determined.

The addition of those sites in the Interlake-Eastern and Southern health regions means every health region in the province will have a supersite.

However, due to the current vaccine shortages, most of the current supersites are not operating.

The province announced on Tuesday just one of the four supersites — the one in downtown Thompson — remains open.

The Vaxport site, located in a hangar near the northern Manitoba city's airport, has been ready to open since February but will not begin immunizations until vaccine supply issues are resolved.

The supersites in Winnipeg and Brandon remain closed until Thursday.

Manitoba plans to eventually have 13 supersites across the province.