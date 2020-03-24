Premier Brian Pallister to provide update on COVID-19 measures in Manitoba
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will give an update shortly about provincial measures aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and will be live streamed here.
CBC will live stream coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is expected to give an update shortly about the province's response to COVID-19.
The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
CBC News will live stream it here and on social media.
This morning, the province announced one new case of COVID-19 had been identified in Manitoba, bringing the current total to 21 — 11 confirmed and 10 probable.