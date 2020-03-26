Manitoba premier calls on federal government to establish COVID-19 emergency credit agency

The Manitoba government is calling on Ottawa to create a emergency credit agency to help the provinces borrow the money they need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference on Thursday.

Pallister said Manitoba will need to borrow money once it drains its $800-million rainy-day fund, an emergency reserve intended to be used for unforeseen expenses.

The premier said he expects that fund to be depleted in three months, at most.

"Should the situation deteriorate further or faster, that savings fund will be used up even sooner," Pallister said.

He said a federal credit agency is a good idea because the federal government can borrow money at a lower rate than the provinces can.

The premier also said he expects the planned PST cut to six per cent will not happen this summer as scheduled, because he doubts the plan will get all-party support.

The province will also delay its own carbon tax plan. The government was planning to use the revenues from that carbon tax to fund the one percentage point reduction in the provincial sales tax.

"Those changes will have to wait right now," he said. "We're fighting a pandemic."

He said the government needs to shore up cash, and borrow more money, to protect the health-care system.

"Let's be frank: our revenue is down. Not a little, a lot — way down."

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will speak about COVID-19 measures at a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislature.

Earlier in the day, the province announced it is expanding the criteria for who can be tested for COVID-19.

All symptomatic health-care workers and people who live or work in remote communities or group settings — such as correctional facilities, shelters, long-term care or residential facilities, and remote work camps — can now be tested for the virus.

The province will continue to test people who show symptoms and who have travelled outside the province, been in close contact with a confirmed case, or worked with COVID-19 tests in a lab.

Manitoba has 36 reported COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning. One person with the illness remains in hospital in critical condition.