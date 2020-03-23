Premier Brian Pallister to speak about COVID-19 measures in Manitoba

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will give an update on the province's measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

CBC News will live stream it here and on social media.

Last Friday, Pallister declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating a number of emergency measures such as banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

As of Monday, there have been 20 cases of COVID-19 identified in the province — 14 confirmed and six presumptive.