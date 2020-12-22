Premier to give update on supports for businesses struggling due to COVID-19

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will give an update on the province's supports for businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Pallister will speak at a news conference scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. CBC News will live stream it here.

Last week, the province extended strict lockdown measures for another two weeks after contact tracers uncovered hundreds of COVID-19 cases linked to holiday gatherings. They will be in place at least until Jan. 22.

Before that announcement was made, Finance Minister Scott Fielding said the province is "absolutely open to making changes" to its funding supports for businesses impacted by the pandemic and that more details would be announced soon.

However, he would not say whether the province plans to extend its bridge grant funding program into February.

On Monday, health officials announced 133 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from the virus.

There has been growing frustration from owners of businesses forced to close because of public health orders; they say they are struggling to keep up with bills and the province's supports have not been enough.

One tattoo shop owner decided to reopen his shop despite the public health orders, saying keeping the shop closed is no longer an option for him as a business owner and as a provider for his family of six.

Businesses deemed non-essential, including salons, restaurants and most retails shops, have been closed for two months due to public health orders.

Movie theatres, concert halls, sports facilities and restaurant dining rooms in the Winnipeg region have been closed for even longer, after the province moved the capital area to the red, or critical, level on the pandemic scale on Nov. 2.