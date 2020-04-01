Manitoba announces $100M to get health-care supplies made faster during COVID-19 pandemic

The Manitoba government has announced new measures to speed up health-care equipment creation, provide extra tax relief and increase shelter capacity for vulnerable people.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the province will spend more than $100 million to accelerate how fast Manitoba can get essential medical supplies, equipment, hotel capacity and other critical needs.

"This $100-million investment will allow us to support made-in-Manitoba products and solutions from local businesses to quickly help in our collective efforts to fight COVID-19 and protect Manitobans in the weeks and months ahead," Pallister said.

"Manitobans have always risen to the challenge and what we've seen so far during this pandemic is no exception."

The new measures will help businesses scale up operations or retool production to manufacture gowns, masks, face shields and other essential items.

Manitoba is also issuing a call to businesses that have stocks of personal protective equipment that aren't being used right now. Businesses can donate unused equipment that is in its original packaging, clean and in useable condition.

The province is also introducing a four-month deferral period for individuals and businesses to pay provincial income taxes that extends to Aug. 31, with no interest or penalties.

As well, there will be a six-month extension for any interest or penalties for Manitoba Hydro or gas bills, MPI premiums, Workers Compensation Board premiums and education property taxes.

That could add up to hundreds of millions in tax relief, Pallister said.

Pallister also said the government is taking action to secure extra space for patients, including by issuing requests for proposals for temporary space, if needed, for potential low acuity hospitals in the Brandon area, Winnipeg and Thompson region.

"We're hoping for the best, preparing for the worst," he said.

The province is also in the process of arranging hotel accommodations, additional isolation facilities and recovery centres.

"This is an area that I do not want Manitobans concerned about. If you need the care for COVID or anything else for that matter, you'll be receiving that care," Pallister said.

Pallister last spoke to the media on Wednesday during a press conference with Health Minister Cameron Friesen, when they announced that Manitoba will now let former nurses apply for an expedited temporary registration during the pandemic, in an effort to bolster the province's health care staff before the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba gets worse.

That same day, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced community transmission has been detected in Winnipeg for the first time, after public health officials were unable to determine the transmission chain for five cases in the city.

Officials announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 167.