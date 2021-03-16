Pallister 'disappointed' Conservative delegates rejected adding 'climate change is real' to policy book

Manitoba's premier says he's dismayed delegates at the federal Conservative party's policy convention voted to reject adding a statement to the policy book that says the party believes "climate change is real" and is "willing to act."

"I'm very disappointed and I'm confident the federal leader is disappointed as well," Brian Pallister told reporters on Monday.

"I know him, I know his views on climate change and they are not just that it's real, but that there needs to be comprehensive action taken to address it."

Over the weekend, delegates rejected the policy shift by a margin of 54 per cent to 46. It was one of only four policy proposals or modifications on a list of 50 pitched by electoral riding associations that were voted down by the delegates.

The resounding rejection came after Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole urged party members to embrace change or risk losing another election to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party.

O'Toole said if party members are serious about winning, they must embrace new ideas, adding that the party "cannot ignore the reality of climate change" and that the debate is over.

"We must also recognize that Canadians expect us to have a real plan for the environment. We need to boldly reclaim the environment as an area where Conservatives are leaders," he said at the convention.

Pallister says he's confident O'Toole will push forward in spite of the rejection.

"I don't think the resolution is the issue, the issue is the actions you take and I think that Erin O'Toole will present a plan to address climate change before the next federal election if he's wise, and I think he's wise," Pallister said.

Elsewhere, Wolseley MLA and climate change critic Lisa Naylor sparred with the provincial minister of conservation and climate in question period on Monday over the federal Conservatives' convention.

Naylor called on Minister Sarah Guillemard to condemn any group or party that "doesn't acknowledge the reality of human-caused climate change.

"Climate change is real, and we must act to avoid disaster. Unfortunately Conservatives do not agree," Naylor said.

She added that "the minister's actions are no different than the beliefs of her federal Conservative cousins."

Guillemard shot back saying the Progressive Conservatives in Manitoba have worked to address climate change in a number of ways.

"We are not all about words, we are about actions," Guillemard said.

"I would welcome the member to put her party's record on climate change against our government's record any day."