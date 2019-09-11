Manitoba premier says he'll kill campaign expense rebates he previously agreed to keep
Premier says he'll bring forward legislation to kill a rebate for political parties' and candidates' expenses
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is planning to eliminate a political subsidy he agreed to maintain five months ago.
One day after being re-elected with a second majority mandate, Pallister says he will bring forward legislation to kill a rebate given to political parties and candidates for their campaign expenses.
Pallister tried to eliminate the 50 per cent rebate in the spring, but the opposition threatened to block the bill from becoming law.
The two sides reached a compromise that allowed a bill to pass with a reduced reimbursement of 25 per cent.
Now, Pallister says he plans to eliminate the rebate entirely when the legislature convenes in the coming weeks.
He also says he will reveal his list of cabinet ministers soon with at least one change, since former Crown services minister Colleen Mayer was defeated in the election.
