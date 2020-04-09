People ignoring COVID-19 public health orders could face fines of $486 effective immediately

People and businesses in Manitoba can now be handed set fines for breaking the province's public health orders.

Effective immediately, breaking those rules — which ban public and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, force non-essential businesses to close and require people in stores stay two metres away from each other — can cost $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses.

The Manitoba Justice Department and the City of Winnipeg are creating new enforcement rules and units to make sure people are following public health orders in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, Premier Brian Pallister announced at a news conference Thursday morning.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the city is using its existing parks bylaws to let enforcement officers impose fines of up to $1,000, which will only come into play in city-owned spaces.

People repeatedly flouting the rules can also face possible jail time of up to six months — though Bowman said that would only be in rare circumstances.

"Law enforcement at that level is something that would be extreme and hopefully isn't necessary," he said.

Pallister said most people are already following the new rules — but others need more incentive.

"Sadly, there is a small minority of people who are not doing their part," he said. "At the end of the day, it is apparent that enforcement is needed as well."

Report rule-breakers to 311

"Operation Safe Apart" includes the new fines for individuals and business owners who disregard the provincial public health orders prompted by the global pandemic.

Starting Saturday, Manitoba will start sending out community service ambassadors to educate the public about physical distancing orders. Bylaw officers and police will then issue written warnings to rule-breakers and then hand out tickets or make arrests if necessary, Pallister said.

Bowman said the city is redeploying about 48 staff from community services to work as ambassadors. They will go to city parks, looking for people breaking public health orders, and educate them on the new rules.

People in Winnipeg can report people not following the public health orders by calling or emailing 311, or by contacting the City of Winnipeg on Twitter. People outside the city can make reports to the Manitoba government inquiry line at 204-945-3744 or by emailing mgi@gov.mb.ca.

Pallister did not say how many officers will be out enforcing the rules, but said they will be patrolling in all parts of the city.

"They'll be everywhere, in every neighbourhood — everywhere you are," he said.

Public health officers are also working with smaller communities' police services, including First Nations police services and the RCMP. Plans are being made to adopt measures in those communities similar to the ones announced in Winnipeg.

Plans for campgrounds, parks coming

The province is working on a plan for campgrounds and parks this spring and summer, Pallister said. Communal facilities like washrooms and play structures will be closed later Thursday.

Bowman said the city doesn't want to have to close its parks, because they want to make sure people have space to move around during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Pallister announced he is calling back the Manitoba Legislative Assembly for an emergency session on April 15 to respond to the pandemic, including discussing further measures to make sure people follow public health orders.

There were 221 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday; 149 of those are active cases in people who still have the virus.

Health-care workers made up 20 of the known cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Manitoba.