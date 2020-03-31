Manitoba mulls limited opening of restaurants, gyms, churches for entire province

Manitoba's COVID-19 curve continues to bend in the right direction, which means it's time to look at further reopening the economy, Premier Brian Pallister says.

The province is now asking Manitobans for their input on allowing restaurants, tattoo parlours, gyms, nail salons and libraries to reopen with limited capacity.

It also is considering allowing places of worship to reopen, increasing capacity for weddings and enabling the film industry and photographers to resume work.

Organized outdoor sports may be allowed to resume for games or practices but no multi-team tournaments.

The province is looking for feedback on the proposed changes, which would come into effect on Feb. 13, when the current restrictions are set to expire.

"I want to thank Manitobans for their patience and their commitment to follow the guidelines and public health orders as we cautiously begin to restart our economy and reopen our communities," Pallister said Thursday.

"While Manitoba's COVID cases continue to trend in the right direction, we must not lose sight of the gains we have made and the risks associated with vaccine delays and new COVID variants. We must, and will, proceed with caution to ensure we continue to protect and safeguard Manitoba lives."

The proposed plan would bring the entire province under the same restrictions, whereas currently the northern half of Manitoba is not part of the slight loosening of health orders that began Jan. 23.

One thing not proposed to change under the new orders is the household visitor restrictions. They will remain capped at two designated people.

As well, visits of five people plus members of a household will continue to be allowed on an outdoor private property.

Retail stores will also remain open at 25 per cent capacity or 250 people maximum, as will hair salons and barbershops.

Health officials on Wednesday announced 126 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. That brings the total number of deaths in Manitoba from the novel coronavirus to 835.

The five-day test-positivity rate for the province was 6.9 per cent on Wednesday and down to 3.9 per cent for Winnipeg — the lowest rates in nearly four months.