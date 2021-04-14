Pallister asks for forgiveness after his inflammatory comments on Canada's origins

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he feels awful for the reaction and the misunderstanding his widely condemned remarks on Canadian history have caused.

Pallister said at a media briefing Tuesday he will issue a statement later today where he asks for forgiveness.

"I'm hopeful we can move forward and I do apologize for the misunderstanding I caused," Pallister said.

Last month, the premier said the people who came here to this country "didn't come here to destroy anything, they came here to build." Pallister defended his comments for days afterwards, stating he was paying tribute to the people who built families and communities in Canada.

His remarks have been largely rebuked, with Indigenous leaders demanding an apology and a few members of his own caucus distancing themselves from Pallister's remarks.

Tuesday's comments from Pallister marks his first media appearance in 19 days. It is his longest absence from the public eye in months.

When asked about his avoidance of the media, Pallister said he's speaking out after seeing "more and more misrepresentations of what I've said."

He said he was trying to bring people together with his comments.

"I reflected on that, I saw the reactions and I understood that I was misunderstood, and I apologize for that, I should have been clearer in my comments, but my heart was in the right place."