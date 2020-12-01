Brian Pallister's approval rating ranks last among Canadian premiers, survey suggests

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister's approval rating has taken a nose dive as the COVID-19 pandemic in the province has worsened, an Angus Reid Institute survey suggests.

The Progressive Conservative leader ranks last among Canadian provincial leaders, the new survey suggests.

"Just 32 per cent of residents approve of the Progressive Conservative leader, representing a 12-point drop from last quarter," the report says.

The survey was done online and asked nearly 500 Manitobans whether they approve or disapprove of the premier. Sixty-four per cent said they disapprove of Pallister, while four per cent said they didn't know.

Pallister and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are the only provincial leaders with a net negative approval rating. (Supplied by Angus Reid Institute)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is the only other provincial leader to have a net negative approval rating, at 42 per cent. All other premiers enjoy the approval of a majority of survey respondents in their province.

"Manitoba health officials, alongside Alberta, are dealing with the fastest spread of the virus in the country over the past two weeks on a per capita basis," the report says.

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Quebec Premier Francois Legault had the highest approval rating at 64 per cent each, the survey suggests.

The survey was done online between Nov. 24 and 30, using a representative randomized sample of 5,003 adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

There were 499 Manitobans surveyed. For comparison purposes only, a true probability sample of that size would have a margin of error of plus or minus four per cent.

Manitoba has imposed some of the strictest COVID-19 measures in the country, limiting social interactions to household members only with few exceptions and prohibiting the sale of non-essential items.

Pallister is expected to give an update on efforts to step up enforcement of public health orders. CBC News will live stream the news conference at 11 a.m. CT