Premier Brian Pallister calls on federal government to phase out CERB program

Premier Brian Pallister is again criticizing the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, calling on the federal government to change the way it works so it doesn't penalize Canadians who want to return to work.

At a news conference Tuesday, Pallister argued that the current CERB rules disqualify workers who earn more than $1,000 a month.

"What it means is a person who is approaching getting that $1,000 is going to be discouraged from getting $1,001. And for this reason the program needs to be redesigned," he said.

"It needs to be redesigned so that people aren't penalized for working and for wanting to support their families without having to be dependent on the CERB."

He argues that the federal government should consider a phased reduction of the benefit as workers return to their previous or new jobs.

Pallister said he met with representatives from numerous national organizations and think tanks, including the Conference Board of Canada, the Parliamentary Budget Office and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to discuss the country and Manitoba's economic recovery.

He said the recurring theme emerged that we must move to recovery as a country.

While the CERB was essential at the beginning of the pandemic, Pallister argued that it's less essential now as the economy begins to reopen and people head back to work.

In June, Pallister announced that the province would pay residents up to $2,000 if they go back to work and stop collecting federal COVID-19 benefits.

Pallister said the goal of that program was not to criticize people who were using federal benefits, but to help people "so they wouldn't be shocked on their cash flow if they go back to working more hours."

Since it was announced, 2,500 people have applied for the Manitoba program, Pallister said.

The premier made the comments at a news conference Tuesday morning.

