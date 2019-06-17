Judge hears sentencing recommendations for man found guilty of killing bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser

The Crown is asking for a life sentence without parole for 12 years for the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Winnipeg Transit driver Irvine Jubal Fraser.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 24, was found guilty of the Feb. 14, 2017, fatal stabbing by a jury on Jan. 31, 2019.

Thomas had pleaded not guilty; the defence said during the trial there was no doubt Thomas stabbed Fraser, but argued it was Fraser who escalated the confrontation.

Justice Glenn Joyal is hearing submissions Monday on the appropriate prison sentence for Thomas.

Several members of Fraser's family are in court Monday morning, including his son and brothers.

The court is expected to hear victim impact statements later in the day.

Thomas's trial heard he and Fraser got into a fight after Thomas refused to get off Fraser's bus when it reached its last stop at the University of Manitoba early on Feb. 14. Fraser forcefully removed Thomas from the bus, after which the two fought outside the Winnipeg Transit vehicle.

An autopsy showed Fraser died from multiple stab wounds, including one in his neck that severed his jugular vein and punctured his trachea.