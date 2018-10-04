Sister suing over alleged 'utter lack of care' after brother found dead in hospital bathroom

The sister of a 61-year-old man who died while locked in a washroom at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre two years ago is suing the hospital, the health authority and his health-care workers for their roles in his death.

Sandra Klassen is seeking punitive damages as a result of the "utter lack of care" she says her brother Brian Childs received before he died, according to a statement of claim filed on July 8 in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench.

Childs was a patient at HSC on Aug. 31, 2018, when he went missing and was found 12 hours later inside an accessible washroom on the main floor.

Childs was admitted to hospital for mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer associated with exposure to asbestos. He also had multiple sclerosis.

In 2018, Klassen told CBC News her brother had gone missing before while a patient at the hospital.

"What the hell are they doing there? How can they lose a patient and then find out that that patient is locked in a bathroom?" she said at the time.

"He didn't have much of a voice, so he really couldn't yell or speak very loudly. He wasn't able to use his legs. He was pretty much a very vulnerable person."

Suit alleges delays, failure to provide care

According to court documents, Childs also had undiagnosed pneumonia which was discovered during his autopsy.

In the statement of claim, Klassen alleges her brother died because of a delay in diagnosis, and a failure to provide proper supervision, care and treatment. None of these allegations have been proven in court.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Health Sciences Centre and two health care workers are named in the suit, however their identities and roles in Childs' care are not specified.

In an email to CBC News Paul Turenne, a spokesperson for the health authority, said they will only respond to the claims made by Klassen through the judicial process.

A statement of defense hadn't been filed as of Sunday.