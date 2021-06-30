Winnipeg mayor calls on province to open a cooling centre in response to extreme heat

The City of Winnipeg wants the provincial government to open and staff a cooling centre in the city's downtown as the province braces for extreme heat.

As the record-setting heat makes its way east, southern Manitoba is expecting temperatures as high as 38 C on Saturday.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the city is opening the main floor of City Hall on Thursday until July 4 as a cooling centre, but health care is ultimately under the provincial jurisdiction.

"This is another risk right now that our community faces, vulnerable Winnipeggers face," Bowman said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"If they're not going to open a cooling centre, we will."

CBC News has reached out to Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler's office for comment, but a response wasn't immediately available.

Bowman says he is concerned for Winnipeggers in light of the sudden deaths reported in B.C. due to the extreme heat.

"Extreme heat can be deadly. On this issue, like others, we need all hands on deck."

The city is also working with community groups to ensure water stations are available. There will be a tent set up in Central Park starting on Thursday where people can go to get bottled water, the mayor says.

Splash pads and many city-owned pools will also be open to help people cool down.