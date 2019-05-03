'I lied to everyone about Christine': Overby admits to killing Wood during trial testimony

Brett Overby told his lawyer he was "really nervous" after he finished affirming he would tell the truth while testifying at his second-degree murder trial.

One of Sarah Inness's first questions to her client Monday morning was: "Are you responsible for killing Christine Wood?"

Overby responded with a single word: "Yes."

Overby, 32, also admitted to burying Wood's body in a farmer's field in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, and cleaning the blood in his basement with a mop and bleach during testimony on Monday at his second-degree murder trial.

"I lied to everybody about Christine," he testified. "I didn't want anyone to know.

"Honestly I kind of blacked out. All of a sudden I was on the other side of the basement on the stairs," he testified during defence arguments at the Court of Queen's Bench. "When I turned around, Christine was face down in a puddle of blood by the weight bench."

Over the course of two hours, Overby told the jury of nine men and three women his version of what happened on the night of August 19, 2016 after he met Wood.

She came towards me. I thought she was going to punch me in the face again. - Brett Overby in testimony at his murder trial

He said he picked her up at a hotel by the airport and they decided to get "fishbowls," a drink served at Boston Pizza.

From there, he said, they returned to his Burrows Avenue home where he had beer and rum.

He told the court they continued to drink, had sex and attempted to buy cocaine.

Overby said Wood got mad, got up to leave, but instead went into the kitchen asking him to do a shot of rum.

"Out of nowhere she started punching me in the face," he told the court. "She said, 'I just wanted to see what you would do.'"

Overby said they had sex again, despite feeling frustrated with the "level of weirdness."

Positive blood match

The jury previously saw evidence of blood in Overby's basement that tested positive as a match to Wood.

They ended up in the basement, he testified, "because she told me she was crazy, I thought she might want to see a skeleton of a mouse."

Overby said Wood was sitting on his weight bench when she took off her shorts and asked to have sex again.

He said when he said he didn't have a condom she lunged at him.

"She came towards me. I thought she was going to punch me in the face again," he testified. "I managed to put my hand up, and I felt something sharp against my neck."

He said he didn't know she had a knife and told the court it was one of his pocket knives he kept in the coffee table in the livingroom.

"For the first time in my life I felt like my life was in danger, I just snapped," he said about not remembering anything after that.

In her opening statement to the jury, Inness reiterated that it is the Crown's job to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"While he caused Ms Wood's death, he didn't mean to," Inness told the court.

Crown prosecutor Chantal Boutin cross-examined Overby for just over an hour.

In her final comments to Overby, she asked again whether he had lied to police, his family, his ex-girlfriend about Wood.

When he said yes, she replied: "I am going to suggest you're [lying] again in front of all these 12 people," while motioning to the jury.

Two men who briefly dated Wood will testify on behalf of the defence.