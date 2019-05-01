Defence to begin calling evidence on Day 5 of Brett Overby murder trial

Lawyers representing the Winnipeg man accused of killing Christine Wood are expected to begin calling evidence in his defence Monday.

Brett Overby is accused in the death of Wood, 21, who went missing in August 2016. Wood's body was discovered in June 2017 in a farmer's field in the rural municipality of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg.

Overby was arrested before that discovery, in April 2017, and charged with second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Brett Overby has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Christine Wood. (Instagram)

Overby's lawyer, Sarah Inness, has not said whether she plans to call Overby to testify in his own defence during the Court of Queen's Bench trial, which got underway April 30.

After the Crown wrapped its evidence Friday, Inness said she expects she will take about two days to present her defence.

The jury of nine men and three women has heard from 13 witnesses so far, including Overby's ex-girlfriend, police investigators, and Wood's parents.

Police question Brett Overby about the death of Christine Wood. 0:17

Wood's parents last saw their daughter Aug. 19, 2016, the same day Overby met Wood through the online dating site, Plenty of Fish, court has heard.

It's believed Wood was killed on Aug. 20, 2016.

So far the jury has heard Wood's DNA was found in the basement of Overby's Burrows Avenue home, and she was stabbed in the neck and upper back at least 14 times.

Patrol Sgt. Brian Neumann told the court blood shows up as blue and cleaning products show up brighter, nearly white. (Court exhibit)

Wood also suffered two fractures to her skull and femur, pathologist Dr. Dennis Rhee testified.

"This injury was caused by a significant force, a heavy blow," Rhee said about the skull fracture.

The pathologist said because Wood's body was found 10 months after she went missing, he couldn't be certain if she was killed by one of the stab wounds or from the blow to the head.

The farmer who found Wood's remains on June 1, 2017, also testified Friday, telling the court he made the discovery during a random check of his fields.

Jennifer Wood, left, MKO Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson and Audrey North said a prayer over the place where Christine Wood's remains were found. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Lindsay Scott, a civilian member of the RCMP forensic identification team, told the court she searched the area and located a cellphone, underwire from a bra, and a pink piece of fabric.

Wood's father testified earlier in the trial that his daughter had a pink hoodie the last time he saw her.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Chris Martin has said he expects the jury will begin deliberating later this week.