Jury deliberating in Brett Overby 2nd-degree murder trial

The fate of a Winnipeg man on trial for second-degree murder is now in the hands of the jury.

On Tuesday Brett Overby told the court he killed Christine Wood, 21, on Aug. 20, 2016, but did not intend to. He also admitted to cleaning up her blood from his basement, burying her body in a farmer's field and lying to police.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Chris Martin told the jury of nine men and three women on Wednesday morning they can arrive at one of two verdicts:

Guilty of second-degree murder.

Guilty of manslaughter.

Overby's lawyer, Sarah Inness, argued that being responsible for Wood's death does not make him guilty of second-degree murder. She has argued he should be convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Crown argued he knew what he was doing when he killed Wood and should be convicted of second-degree murder.

Overby, 32, testified that after Wood lunged at him with a knife he snapped and blacked out. He told the jury when he came to Wood was lying face down in a pool of blood.

The trial began on April 30 and the Crown called 13 witnesses over four days, including Wood's parents, police investigators, the pathologist who conducted Wood's autopsy, the farmer who found her body and Overby's former girlfriend.

Christine Wood took a selfie using her mother's phone on the last day her family saw her, Aug. 19, 2016. (Melinda Wood)

Inness called three witnesses: Overby and two men who dated Wood in the summer of 2016.

The jury heard Wood met all three men on the online dating site Plenty of Fish.

All three men testified she punched them in the face while she was intoxicated.

Wood, who was from Oxford House, was last seen by parents on Aug. 19, 2016. Her remains were discovered by a farmer in a field in the rural municipality of Springfield on June 1, 2017, two months after Overby was charged with the crime.