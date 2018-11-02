Country star Brett Kissel makes Halloween pit stop in Headingley

People in a community on the edge of Winnipeg had a special guest visit their homes on Halloween but likely didn't know it.

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel, who's on tour this week in Manitoba, spent some time trick-or-treating in Headingley with his family.

The 28-year-old and his family — wife Cecilia, daughters Mila and Aria, and even dog Charlie — dressed as characters from The Little Mermaid.

He posted a pic of them on Twitter and thanked the community and province for its hospitality.

"The licence plate is true. It genuinely is 'Friendly Manitoba,' " Kissel tweeted.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Manitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Manitoba</a> really is “Friendly”. We knew it was going to be odd being on tour/being away from home this Halloween - but we needed to experience this with our girls. I’m so thankful for the kindness tonight in this random residential area! <a href="https://twitter.com/QX104winnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QX104winnipeg</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/101TheFarm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@101TheFarm</a> MB = the BEST <a href="https://t.co/ELveSCABZI">pic.twitter.com/ELveSCABZI</a> —@BrettKissel

Kissel, who grew up near Flat Lake, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, now lives in Nashville, Tenn.

His family has joined him on his latest tour, We Were That Song, and he didn't want his daughters to miss out on trick-or-treating.

So they pulled the tour bus into a residential neighbourhood in Headingley, just west of Winnipeg, parked it and hopped off in costumes. They posed for a pic outside a Winnipeg hotel before hitting the candy parade.

"Cecilia, Mila, Aria, Charlie and I loved being incognito, and cherished the opportunity to partake in this special Halloween tradition — even though we were far from our own home," Kissel wrote in his Twitter post.

The Juno Award winner played a concert in Portage la Prairie on Thursday and will take to the stage in Brandon on Friday.