Manitoba-born visually impaired skateboarder and musician catches Stevie Wonder's attention
Brett Devloo, aka 'The Blind Kid', has recorded music with Wonder's producer
A 26-year-old visually impaired skateboard star turned musician from Manitoba has caught the attention of 25-time Grammy award winning artist, Stevie Wonder.
Stonewall's Brett Devloo gained popularity online in 2015 with his skateboarding videos, using the moniker "The Blind Kid."
Now, he uses the same name for his music.
When Devloo was in Los Angeles at a skateboarding camp for the visually impaired, he connected with a smartwatch company that allows users to send and receive messages via Morse code.
Devloo had recently finished recording his first single, and was sending it to friends and his network, including a rep at the watch company.
The rep passed it along, too, and later that evening, Devloo received an unexpected message.
"He texted me back saying, 'can I give Stevie Wonder's producers your phone number?' "
Not long after, he was on the phone with Wonder's producer, LaMar Mitchell.
"He [says], Stevie heard your song and he really likes it. He says that you write like you can see. We wanted to make a project with you. Would you be down?"
At the end of June, Devloo returned to Los Angeles to work with Mitchell on an album.
He describes his music as uplifting, something you'd listen to on the beach.
"I make a lot of winks and nods to being blind in almost every song," Devloo said.
Being involved with skateboarding and music has allowed him to make connections with other visually impaired people, he said.
"I actually made [a] song with another blind skateboarder from Texas ... it was just so cool because online, there's a lot of communities of visually impaired people getting together. And I was never I've never really a part of that," he said.
The musician went blind in 2011 when he was 15 years old. He said he remembers he was reading, in history class at school, when all of a sudden, he couldn't read his notes anymore.
His sight loss is caused by a genetic mutation called Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, which usually starts with blurriness and may progress to being legally blind.
Devloo said he has not met Wonder, who has been busy making new music. The Manitoban said he hopes to meet the musicial legend some day soon.
With files from Information Radio
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?