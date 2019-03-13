Brett Anthony Cadieux, 23, named as victim of West End homicide

The man who died in a shooting in West End Winnipeg on Tuesday morning has been identified as Brett Anthony Cadieux

The 23-year-old was found suffering gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m. near Ellice Avenue and Empress Street.

Police closed a long stretch of Ellice for most of the day to investigate but have not released any more information on what happened. They have said, however, they do not believe it was random.

There is also no word of any arrests.

Police investigators go over the scene of Tuesday's shooting. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The investigation is continuing by members of the police service's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).