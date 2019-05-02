Police hope traffic camera video will help solve Winnipeg homicide

Winnipeg police hope video and still images of a silver SUV will help them track down the person who shot and killed Brett Anthony Cadieux, 23, in March.

The traffic camera video — two clips, each from a different angle — shows the SUV on Ellice Avenue early on March 12. Cadieux was found shot near Ellice and Empress Street at about 1:15 a.m. that day.

"If anyone has any information about this vehicle, we would really like to speak to them," Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Thursday.

Carver could share little about the investigation, saying homicide investigators won't even tell him whether they have a suspect for fear of jeopardizing the case.

While he couldn't say whether Cadieux's money difficulties are thought to be the motive for the killing, he did say investigators would definitely look at the possibility.

Cadieux was successfully sued for tens of thousands of dollars by the Bank of Nova Scotia and Karlo Trade Centre (better known as the Birchwood auto dealer).

"Especially in a situation like this, where it appears to be a targeted shooting, money's often a key motivator," Carver said.

"Typically there are only a number of motivators in a homicide. Money, personal relationships — I was going to say gangs and drugs, but ultimately that just comes down to money as well."

Police are looking for this vehicle that was in the area where Brett Cadieux was fatally shot on March 12. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Carver couldn't say whether there's a gang element in this case, but it is another thing homicide investigators look at.

"Being involved in gang life is a personal risk, so we know that it's often a factor in homicides," he said.