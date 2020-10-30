Changes needed at St. Boniface Hospital to ensure safe distancing, patient's son says after ER visit

A Winnipeg man says changes are needed at one of the city's biggest hospitals, after seeing patients sitting side by side in an emergency waiting room, without any sort of physical distancing.

Brent Winstone took his mother-in-law to the St. Boniface Hospital emergency department last Tuesday. He said in a waiting area roughly 4.5 metres by six metres, there were approximately 20 chairs. None were marked off and all were in use.

"No matter where you're sitting, there's no way to get away from people in there. It's very tight," Winstone said.

He says hospital staff sat his 77-year-old mother-in-law, who had difficulty breathing, between two people.

"The guy beside her … you can see he was already feeling uncomfortable," Winstone said. "She could have COVID for all anybody knows."

Winstone said when he and his mother-in-law entered the hospital, they were provided with medical grade masks, asked COVID-19 screening questions and were told to wash their hands.

Staff did not ask whether she had been tested for COVID-19 when they came in. As it happened, Winstone says his mother-in-law had been tested for a few days earlier.

At one point during their four-hour wait, Winstone says he asked whether his mother could wait in their car, but the staff said no.

He doesn't understand why in a room where patients could walk in with all sorts of symptoms, there wasn't a plan to keep them two metres apart.

"What happens if there's another outbreak and a lot of people are showing up here? I don't know. I just don't feel confident about it at any level, to be honest," he said.

Rooms need to be reconfigured: hospital

St. Boniface Hospital says its waiting rooms need to be reconfigured in light of the pandemic.

"We acknowledge that physical distancing is not always possible when the emergency department is very busy," Micheline St-Hilaire, the hospital's director of corporate affairs and communications, said in an email.

St-Hilaire said that's why patients entering the emergency department are asked to wear a medical grade mask and perform hand hygiene to protect themselves and others.

St. Boniface Hospital acknowledges that physical distancing can't be maintained when its emergency room is very busy. It says its waiting rooms need to be reconfigured. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

She said the hospital's priority in the physically limited waiting room is to provide care to patients and get them to see a provider as soon as possible.

Plans are underway to expand and redevelop a new emergency department at the hospital, she said.

"The pandemic has given us tremendous insight into the layout needed for an emergency department's optimal functioning," said St-Hilaire.

Calls on hospital to change

Winstone said eventually his mother-in-law was given another COVID test in emergency on Tuesday night, which came back negative.

She's doing better after being admitted to hospital, and the care she received from staff was excellent, he said.

But after the waiting room experience, Winstone filed a complaint with the hospital's patient relations office, asking it to implement physical distancing measures for the area.

"There are a lot of ways to approach it," he said.

"I can go to a restaurant and get a pager buzzer that tells me when to come back because there's a table available."

Winstone has filed a complaint with St. Boniface Hospital after seeing a lack of physical distancing in its waiting room. (Submitted by Brent Winstone)

Winstone suggested the hospital could implement a system for people to wait outside, or use shipping containers as waiting areas for people, similar to the visitation pods the province installed for personal care homes.

St-Hilaire said patients in emergency are assessed regularly based on the Canadian triage scale, as their condition can change after their initial assessment. She said they must be visible while waiting in the emergency department so they can be monitored by triage nurses.

"Ensuring that our triage nurses have clear sightlines to all patients waiting in our ED is essential for their safety," St-Hilaire said.

She said the hospital will follow up on the concerns raised by Winstone.

Issues at other facilities: union

The president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 204 said according to its members, it's not uncommon to see problems maintaining physical distancing in emergency waiting rooms.

"If you get a lot of people, you can't say 'you can't come in' if it's an emergency,'' said CUPE 204 president Debbie Boissonneault.

The union represents 14,000 public workers across the province, including some working in hospitals as health-care aides, clerks, dietary staff and security guards.

Debbie Boissonneault, the president of CUPE 204, says it's been difficult for health-care facilities to maintain physical distancing. In some smaller communities, patients have been asked to wait in their cars, she said. (Debbie Boissonneault/Facebook)

Boissonneault said in some smaller facilities, patients have been asked to wait in their cars or outside, but she believes that's also not the best solution.

"You can only send them so far.… We encourage that physical distancing takes place, but we know that often it doesn't happen," she said.

"They do their best to maintain it whenever possible."

Boissonneault said all health-care facilities should review their waiting room procedures to ensure that social distancing can be achieved.