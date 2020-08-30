Dr. Brent Roussin testifies Friday in legal fight challenging his authority to enact pandemic restrictions

A day after Manitoba recorded its highest single-day tally of new COVID-19 infections in five months, the doctor with the power to recommend new restrictions is having his authority questioned in court.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, is scheduled to testify all day Friday in a legal fight that argues the doctor's public health orders to control the spread of COVID-19 are an overreach.

The court challenge by seven churches and three individuals is pitting charter-protected religious freedoms against the public health need to keep people safe — and separated from one another — during a pandemic that has killed nearly 1,000 Manitobans.

The hearing at Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench in Winnipeg could have repercussions nationally, as the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms — which is representing the applicants challenging Manitoba's lockdown measures — will embark on similar hearings in B.C. and Alberta.

Roussin has been the public face of Manitoba's public health orders, announcing new restrictions when he said rising COVID-19 case counts made them necessary.

Roussin's advice

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has said repeatedly that he follows Roussin's advice when it comes to restrictions on individual freedoms and business activity.

The Public Health Act requires Roussin to obtain the health minister's consent before embarking on any measures to protect Manitobans' lives.

Friday marks the fifth day of the hearing, which began Monday and is expected to run for nine days. Chief Justice Glenn Joyal is presiding over the matter.

Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa testified earlier this week. Under cross-examination, she spoke against suggestions Manitoba's health-care system could have handled more patients than the number it cared for during the pandemic's second wave.

New modelling information, obtained Thursday by CBC News, suggests the number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba's intensive care units could exceed the peak of the pandemic's second wave by the end of the May long weekend, and that number could double again before summer.