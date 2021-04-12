Manitobans children, teens 'the most quickly growing cohorts' with COVID-19, top doctor says

There are increasing COVID-19 cases among Manitobans between the ages of 10 and 19, Manitoba's top doctor said on Monday — in large part because of out-of-school gatherings.

"Our contact tracing investigations are showing that people are holding larger gatherings in their private residences. We're seeing house parties, we're seeing play dates, we're seeing sleepovers. We're seeing cases with many more contacts than we saw in recent past, and we're seeing this contribute to the transmission of the virus," Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said on Monday.

"We do know that some of the most quickly growing cohorts of cases is the 10-19 age group, and most of this is not gatherings in school, it's gatherings outside of school."

A spokesperson from the province said there have been 4,423 COVID-19 cases in that particular age bracket to date, as well as 41 hospitalizations.

Of those cases, 570 were detected between March 1 and April 11. Three people were hospitalized during that time.

Dr. Brent Roussin says more restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate and cracking down on private gatherings, may be coming in light of growing COVID-19 numbers in the province. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)

The only other age demographic that had more cases during that time period was 20-29-year-olds with 702 cases, two deaths and 25 hospitalizations.

Roussin says Manitobans need to keep contacts low, maintain distance and wear masks as the province battles rising case numbers.

"Over these last couple of weeks, we've seen that we've, again, lost sight of that. We've seen a lot of preventable transmission. A lot of transmission that occurred in gatherings that aren't consistent with the public health orders," he said.

Although public health officials have stressed that young people don't often experience severe outcomes of COVID-19, Roussin says virus transmission doesn't stay within an age bracket.

WATCH | Dr. Roussin on contact tracing findings:

Dr. Brent Roussin says contact tracing is showing more people having large gatherings, sleepovers, indoor contacts CBC News Manitoba 1:57 Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said Monday the province's public health teams are finding more COVID-19 contacts linked to indoor gatherings such as sleepovers and playdates, as well as transmission linked to faith-based gatherings. 1:57

"These outbreaks, they're all the same. They're going to start in a certain area if we're unable to keep with the fundamentals, we're going to see it transmitting in other areas," he said.

"In the early second wave when we saw the vast majority of the transmission occurring in those younger cohorts, 20-29, but we know it's not going to stay there for long, it's going to get into other cohorts."

No talk of remote learning

Roussin says students will stay in class for the time being.

There is just one school outbreak in the province, he says, and not a lot of viral transmission within the walls of the school.

"A lot of the safeguards that have been in place in the schools have been effective, and right now that transmission in the younger groups we're seeing really outside of the school setting, in gatherings," Roussin said.

He says Manitobans have the tools to prevent further spread of the virus. Following the fundamentals is still key.

"The third wave is here. How hard it hits us is really up to us."