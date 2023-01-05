Man, 32, arrested in connection to homicide in Easterville, Man.

A man wanted in connection to a homicide in northern Manitoba has been arrested, say RCMP.

Police had issued an arrest warrant two weeks ago for Brent Jeremy George, 32. On Thursday, the Mounties said George was in custody.

No information on when he was arrested, or where he was located, has been provided.

George had already been charged, prior to his arrest, with manslaughter for the death of a 28-year-old man in the community of Easterville, about 390 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The victim, whose name has not been released by police, was found dead outside a home in the community on Dec. 17.