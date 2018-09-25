Cross-country ski coach, Delta 9 CFO Brent Bottomley mourned after death during bike race

The cross-country skiing community in Winnipeg is mourning the death of a pioneer in their sport.

Brent Bottomley, 63, died last week while competing in a mountain bike race in Wisconsin.

In Winnipeg, he formed a special women's cross-country racing team called Prairie Storm — the first of its kind in Canada. He also created the Windsor Park Nordic Centre.

Karin McSherry is head of the Cross Country Ski Association in Manitoba. She says Bottomley was her coach, colleague and friend.

"He was a lot of fun. He had a tremendous sense of humour, just a larger than life personality and someone you were just happy to spend time with," she said. "He coached a couple of olympians. He was just one of these guys that just seemed to be around forever. He did so much for us."

Brent Bottomley, 63, died during a bike race in Wisconsin. (Submitted by Cross Country Ski Association of Manitoba)

Bottomley was also the chief financial officer of Delta 9 Cannabis in Winnipeg.

"I know that I have leaned heavily on Brent for his wisdom and guidance since he joined our team," said CEO John Arbuthnot in a news release.

A news release from the Cross country Ski Association of Manitoba says Bottomley was also a devoted father and husband.

Prior to working at Delta 9, he held senior positions at Wellington West Capital Inc. and Merrill Lynch Canada, and was a partner at Osprey Capital Partners.