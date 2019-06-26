Brenda Schuff found guilty of second-degree murder in killing of Wolseley neighbour

A jury has found Brenda Schuff guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of her neighbour Judy Kenny.

Crown prosecutors argued before a Court of Queen's Bench jury that Schuff beat and stabbed her neighbour multiple times after they both spent time drinking in Kenny's home.

Schuff, 46, was charged with second-degree murder after Kenny, 54, was found dead in the early hours of April 10, 2017.

Justice Richard Saull charged the jury Tuesday morning and the jury delivered its decision Wednesday after almost a day of deliberations.

Kenny was found lying on her back on the floor of her kitchen, with several stab wounds to her chest and a kitchen knife lodged in her head.

The pair didn't know each other before the night of Kenny's death. They met when Kenny was out looking for a dog that had gone missing, prosecutor Debbie Buors told the jury.

Defence lawyer Matt Gould argued Schuff was defending herself in a violent "life or death" struggle with Kenny.

Schuff testified in her own defence during the trial, telling the jury that Kenny attacked her while holding a knife. She said she thought Kenny was going to kill her.

She said she remembers punching Kenny in the forehead, but has no memory of the events following that. She doesn't remember stabbing Kenny, she told the jury.

A toxicology report showed Kenny's blood alcohol concentration that night was four times the legal driving limit, and she was on a combination of antidepressants and a sleeping aid.

Schuff testified that she had had a few drinks the night of Kenny's death but wasn't intoxicated.

The jury also heard from Winnipeg Police Service Sgt. Ari Mamott, who discovered Kenny's lifeless body.

Schuff approached police with blood-covered hands that night, saying she was someone they were "going to want to talk to about this," Mamott testified.