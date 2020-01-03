Skip to Main Content
Brenda Schuff sentenced to life for killing Winnipeg neighbour Judy Kenny
Brenda Schuff sentenced to life for killing Winnipeg neighbour Judy Kenny

Judy Kenny was found dead in her house on Camden Place in April 2017. (Facebook)

Brenda Schuff has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years in the second-degree murder of her Winnipeg neighbour Judy Kenny.

Kenny, 54, was found dead in her Wolseley-neighbourhood home in the early hours of April 10, 2017.

 A jury found Schuff, 46, guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year, in June.

